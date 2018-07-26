BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery secured improved positioning in six new managed care contracts providing preferred access to its key drug, Bunavail. This is expected to boost the drug’s sales and profitability. Meanwhile, launch of its second marketed drug, Belbuca in Canada for severe pain should support sales growth. Appointment of Herm Cukier who has a good track record of bringing growth as its new CEO is expected to bode well for its products. BioDelivery’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, given the lackluster performance of Bunavail, BioDelivery decided to reduce spending on the drug. Moreover, the company’s portfolio as well as its pipeline candidates may also face severe competition as it targets a highly genericized and crowded market. Earnings estimates have remained stable ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International opened at $2.75 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 388.58% and a negative net margin of 122.75%. sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 460,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

