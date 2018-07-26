BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.00

News articles about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.5056915637994 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.01, reaching $5.86, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . 323,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,076. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $577.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 392.09%. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $265,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,971. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.