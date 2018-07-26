BidaskClub Downgrades Cass Information Systems (CASS) to Buy

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.19. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.28%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mathias sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $77,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after buying an additional 72,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

