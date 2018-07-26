BGC Partners (BGCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $956.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 48.64%. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGC Partners opened at $10.87 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.08. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.