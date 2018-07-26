Bessemer Group Inc. Has $85.23 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309,555 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $85,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 8,525,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,769,000 after buying an additional 401,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 949.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,322,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,827,000 after buying an additional 3,006,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 921.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,992,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,053,000 after buying an additional 1,797,292 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 871.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,042,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,528,000 after buying an additional 935,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 370,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 151,579 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF opened at $32.42 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

