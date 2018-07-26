Bessemer Group Inc. Has $335.43 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,012,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,301 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.3% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Citigroup worth $335,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Citigroup by 1,372.7% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,500,000 after buying an additional 15,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 16,017.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,414,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after buying an additional 1,405,232 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $93,899,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 5,933.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,084,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Citigroup by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,926,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,033,000 after buying an additional 912,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup opened at $71.72 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In other news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

