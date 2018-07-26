Bessemer Group Inc. Has $129.56 Million Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,008,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $129,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF opened at $42.99 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

