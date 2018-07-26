Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) a €12.20 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €12.20 ($14.35) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on B4B3. BNP Paribas set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.80 ($15.06) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.29 ($15.64).

Get Metro AG Preference Shares alerts:

Metro AG Preference Shares opened at €10.33 ($12.15) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 52-week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.