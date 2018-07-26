Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,929,000 after buying an additional 290,175 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.5% during the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 1,026,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,129,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 645,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 92,253 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 516.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after buying an additional 389,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,362,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 14,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $755,532.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,662 shares of company stock worth $2,790,333. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Generac opened at $51.87 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.66 million. Generac had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Generac’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.