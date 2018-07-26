Beiersdorf (BEI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beiersdorf (ETR: BEI):

7/16/2018 – Beiersdorf had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €83.30 ($98.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Beiersdorf had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Beiersdorf had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/21/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €96.50 ($113.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/29/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:BEI traded up €0.68 ($0.80) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €99.14 ($116.64). The stock had a trading volume of 327,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf AG has a one year low of €85.12 ($100.14) and a one year high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

