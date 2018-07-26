Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $79.27 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (MKL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 2.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $79,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Markel by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Markel by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Markel by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nora N. Crouch sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.58, for a total value of $103,642.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,621.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.50, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,426,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $1,553,672. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 target price on Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,237.50.

Markel opened at $1,147.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 316.85 and a beta of 0.90. Markel Co. has a one year low of $995.30 and a one year high of $1,194.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.71 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 4.19%. equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 38.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

