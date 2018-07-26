Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Boosts Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,646,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 199.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 140,596 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $153,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 897,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a return on equity of 145.71% and a net margin of 172.06%. The company had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

