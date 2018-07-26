Beazley PLC (BEZ) Insider Acquires £50,160 in Stock

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider Robert A. Stuchbery acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £50,160 ($66,393.12).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.15) on Thursday. Beazley PLC has a one year low of GBX 422.15 ($5.59) and a one year high of GBX 579 ($7.66).

Get Beazley alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Beazley to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($5.03).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.