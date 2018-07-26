Bazaarvoice (BV) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.27.

Bazaarvoice stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. Bazaarvoice has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $22.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bazaarvoice during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bazaarvoice during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bazaarvoice by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bazaarvoice by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bazaarvoice by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

