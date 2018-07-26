Baytex Energy (BTE) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media headlines about Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baytex Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.0840546483701 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy traded down $0.03, hitting $3.27, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 56,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,773. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $771.24 million, a P/E ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Macquarie raised Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.