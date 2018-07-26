Baylin Technologies (BYL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Baylin Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of C$29.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of Baylin Technologies traded up C$0.06, reaching C$3.37, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 7,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,864. Baylin Technologies has a 1 year low of C$1.87 and a 1 year high of C$4.12.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Randy Dewey purchased 11,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,999.00.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of antennas and communications solutions for the mobile, networking, small cell, DAS, and base station markets primarily in the North American and Asia Pacific regions. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

