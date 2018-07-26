Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 76,542 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BSET. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bassett Furniture Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries opened at $24.65 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $270.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.97. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.