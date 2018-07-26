Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gentherm (THRM)

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are increasing our 2018 and 2019 adjusted EPS estimates to $2.29 and $2.79 from $2.19 and $2.75, respectively. We have an OUTPERFORM investment rating on the shares with a $50 price target. Company Description Gentherm, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices.””

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on THRM. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Gentherm from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentherm from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Gentherm from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

Gentherm traded up $3.70, hitting $44.95, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 11,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,702. Gentherm has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $263.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $688,726.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,529.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Wesley Gaul sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $31,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,056.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,939. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.