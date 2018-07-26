Barrington Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA)

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note issued on Monday, July 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other news, Director John C. Malone bought 1,407,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,980,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,291,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,467,000 shares of company stock worth $34,261,480 over the last 90 days. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 296,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 385,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

