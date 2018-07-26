Barrington Research Analysts Give Computer Task Group (CTG) a $9.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

“We are reducing our 2018 and 2019 non-GAAP EPS forecasts to $0.33 and $0.40 from $0.36 and $0.45, respectively, to reflect higher business development spending and lower utilization rates.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.06 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 207,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

