Barrick Gold (ABX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of -0.29. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.