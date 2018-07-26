Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) a €80.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRE. HSBC set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Commerzbank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.10 ($103.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.49 ($92.34).

FRE opened at €68.14 ($80.16) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

