Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40,866 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock makes up approximately 2.4% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $113,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,793,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,478,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,669,014,000 after buying an additional 458,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,587,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,221,204,000 after buying an additional 558,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,968,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,111,966,000 after buying an additional 246,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$210.91” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.44.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $217.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $1,959,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,410,798.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 389,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $67,970,894.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,780,578 shares of company stock worth $3,213,846,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

