BankUnited (BKU) PT Set at $47.00 by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 price objective on BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.10.

Shares of BankUnited traded up $0.29, reaching $39.94, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,500. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.63 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In related news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajinder P. Singh sold 74,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $3,241,342.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,203,860.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,444. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

