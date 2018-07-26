Bank of The West Sells 3,239 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,469,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,062,000 after purchasing an additional 163,329 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 423,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,319,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology opened at $53.39 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $4,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $665,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,846.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,402. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

