Bank of The West Invests $1.31 Million in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) Stock

Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,142,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF opened at $58.55 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

