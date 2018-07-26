Bank of The West Has $3.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16,076.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,062,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,930 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,675,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,350,000 after acquiring an additional 270,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,091,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,658,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 489,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 462,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF opened at $198.53 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $201.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

