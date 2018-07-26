Bank of Montreal Can Sells 418,358 Shares of Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,548 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 418,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $20,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.33. Enerplus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $209.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.30 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.