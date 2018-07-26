Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cinemark by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cinemark by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cinemark by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.47 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “$34.56” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.