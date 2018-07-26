Bank of America Begins Coverage on BJ’s Wholesale (BJ)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale opened at $24.95 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BJ’s Wholesale has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy bought 2,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 208,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale at the end of the most recent reporting period.

