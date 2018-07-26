Bank of America (BAC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

Media headlines about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2239573275412 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vining Sparks began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $314.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.