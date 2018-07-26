Banco Santander (SAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 576,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,951. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0755 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Banco Santander by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 964,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,492 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 710,968 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

