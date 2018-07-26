Banco Santander (SAN) Given a €6.05 Price Target at UBS Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €6.05 ($7.12) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.83 ($8.04) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €6.07 ($7.14).

Shares of Banco Santander traded up €0.11 ($0.13), reaching €5.44 ($6.40), during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 123,600,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,230,000. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

