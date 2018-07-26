Banc of California Inc (BANC) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,278 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Banc of California comprises approximately 1.1% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Banc of California worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Shares of Banc of California opened at $18.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Banc of California Inc has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Banc of California had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. FIG Partners upgraded Banc of California from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Banc of California news, General Counsel John C. Grosvenor sold 23,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $449,611.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,525.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

