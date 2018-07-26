Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 85,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific opened at $146.04 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $148.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Union Pacific to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

