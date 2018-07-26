Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) VP Richard E. Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Richard E. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $1,048,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,036.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Badger Meter opened at $51.95 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 19.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 29.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 37.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

