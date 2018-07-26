Bacanora Minerals Ltd (BCN) Receives GBX 110 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bacanora Minerals Ltd (LON:BCN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 110 ($1.46).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCN shares. Liberum Capital downgraded Bacanora Minerals to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.59) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Numis Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bacanora Minerals from GBX 110 ($1.46) to GBX 80 ($1.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.18) target price on shares of Bacanora Minerals in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Bacanora Minerals opened at GBX 67.55 ($0.89) on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Bacanora Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 76.50 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 157 ($2.08).

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 97,389 hectares located in northern Mexico; and the Magdalena Borates project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 16,503 hectares located in Sonora State in northern Mexico.

