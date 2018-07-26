Baader Bank Reiterates €242.50 Price Target for Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN)

Baader Bank set a €242.50 ($285.29) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €200.82 ($236.25).

Shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. stock traded down €0.75 ($0.88) on Wednesday, hitting €178.95 ($210.53). 54,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 1-year low of €150.10 ($176.59) and a 1-year high of €199.40 ($234.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

