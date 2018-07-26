B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,514,897 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 29th total of 10,318,009 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,052,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Natixis bought a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 378,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

Shares of B2Gold opened at $2.53 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

