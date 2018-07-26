B2Gold (BTO) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.40 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.41.

B2Gold opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.01 and a one year high of C$4.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of C$435.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.66 million.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 150,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$490,500.00. Also, insider William Lytle sold 125,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.39, for a total value of C$426,926.43. Insiders sold a total of 455,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,833 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

