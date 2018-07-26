B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

Prudential Financial opened at $96.97 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $92.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 43,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 9,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

