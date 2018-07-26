B. Riley Raises Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Price Target to $13.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $10.88 rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs opened at $10.80 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 76.39%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric M. Rychel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,440.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 719.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,333,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315,995 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,210,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,740.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,195,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,066,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

