B. Riley Increases Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Price Target to $18.00

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 47.2% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 321,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 26.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

