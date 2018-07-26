B. Riley Financial (RILY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $95.78 million during the quarter.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of RILY opened at $22.40 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $582.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.