B. Riley Financial (RILY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $95.78 million during the quarter.
Shares of RILY opened at $22.40 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $582.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.
