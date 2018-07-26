B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTU. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Peabody Energy opened at $43.20 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.26. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The coal producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $211,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Peabody Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,612 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 88.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

