AXT (AXTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

AXTI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BWS Financial restated a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

AXT traded down $0.05, reaching $7.85, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 81,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. AXT has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. equities analysts predict that AXT will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in AXT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 895,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 66,335 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AXT by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in AXT by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 49,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

