Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €58.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.35 ($78.06).

Axel Springer opened at €63.20 ($74.35) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Axel Springer has a one year low of €49.45 ($58.18) and a one year high of €73.80 ($86.82).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

