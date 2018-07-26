Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems traded up $0.60, hitting $30.45, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,925. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nomura cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 379,490 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $11,843,882.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,360,124.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 88,479 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,771,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 323,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 619,920 shares of company stock worth $19,367,798. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

