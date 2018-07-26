AXA Equitable (EQH) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.27

News stories about AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AXA Equitable earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2404889175553 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AXA Equitable opened at $21.57 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. AXA Equitable has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. sell-side analysts expect that AXA Equitable will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

In other news, insider Mark Pearson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 157,837,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,156,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,000 in the last quarter.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

