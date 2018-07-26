AXA Equitable (EQH) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.27

News stories about AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AXA Equitable earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2404889175553 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of AXA Equitable opened at $21.57 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. AXA Equitable has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $22.25.
AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. sell-side analysts expect that AXA Equitable will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Mark Pearson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 157,837,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,156,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,000 in the last quarter.
About AXA Equitable
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.
