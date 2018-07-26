AVX Co. (AVX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 15th

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

AVX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. AVX has a payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AVX to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of AVX stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. AVX has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.87.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. AVX had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $454.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. AVX’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AVX will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AVX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other AVX news, CAO Michael E. Hufnagel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John Sarvis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $94,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,499.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products.

